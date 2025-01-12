JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC try to bring ‘some fun’ to weary and fire-ravaged Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC basketball star JuJu Watkins knows people who have been affected by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. She and her teammates tried to take people’s minds off the devastation for a couple hours in one of the first sporting events to be held in Los Angeles since the fires began last week. Watkins is one of a handful of Los Angeles natives on the Trojans’ roster. She says the fires “have been heavy on our hearts” and the team wanted to bring some joy during their game against Penn State. Watkins says the biggest thing for the team and the community is to have faith and hope that things will get better.