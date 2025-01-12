‘Year-long investigation’ leads to arrest of suspected infamous pizza graffiti vandal

The citizens of New Rochelle, New York, will no longer need to live in fear of the infamous pizza graffiti vandal.

For over a year, the New York City suburb has been plagued by unsanctioned street artwork of pizza slices and the phrases “1sliceplease.com” or “@onesliceplease.” The alleged culprit tagged approximately 13 sites.

Finally, on Jan. 2, the New Rochelle Police Department announced that, after a “year-long investigation into the ‘One Slice Please’ movement,” they’d arrested a suspect: Daniel Henderson, who, as some might have expected, is not a teenage mutant ninja turtle, but a 42-year-old person.

Henderson faces three counts of making graffiti. The New Rochelle PD adds that “additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.”

The Hamburglar, however, remains at large.