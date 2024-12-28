Corbin Burnes & Teoscar Hernandez get new deals

Corbin Burnes and Arizona Diamondbacks agree to $210 million, 6-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $210 million, six-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical. The 30-year-old Burnes was perhaps the top free agent pitcher on the market after going 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for Baltimore last season. The Orioles acquired the right-hander in a February trade after he spent his first six major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers set to re-sign outfielder Teoscar Hernández for $66 million over 3 years, AP source says

Teoscar Hernández is headed back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The free agent outfielder has agreed with the reigning World Series champions on a $66 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press late Friday night. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical. Hernández hit .272 with a career-high 33 homers and 99 RBIs in 154 regular-season games last season, helping the Dodgers win their second title in five years.