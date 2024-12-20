Beans: From a lowly vegetable to the prospective king of the proteins

“Beans, beans, good for the heart …” is probably a saying you learned on the playground. But it may just be the gist of the government’s next dietary recommendations.

The Department of Health and Human Services updates its definition of healthy eating every five years, with the new guidelines set to be released in late 2025.

While there’s perhaps nothing revolutionary in the works, there is an interesting tweak: Beans would say goodbye to their friends in the vegetable group and officially move over to sit at the protein table.

In fact, the update would make beans, peas and lentils the king of the proteins, with nuts, seeds and soy ranking second. After that, the committee says seafood is best, with meats, poultry and eggs coming in last.

The new guidelines also seem to embrace flexibility, calling the new guidelines “Eat Healthy Your Way,” as a tip of the hat to both cultural differences and allergies.

You can check out the complete Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee online now, before the finalized recommendations are plated and served next year.