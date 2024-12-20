Halftime speech by Derwin James could be key to a late-season push by the Chargers

If the Los Angeles Chargers are able to put together a late-season run and advance far in the playoffs, a big reason will be what Derwin James Jr. did at halftime Thursday night. With the Chargers trailing the Denver Broncos 21-13 and playing their worst stretch of football this season, it was the seventh-year safety who addressed the team at halftime instead of coach Jim Harbaugh. Whatever James said, his teammates took it to heart, rallying for a 34-27 victory and nearly wrapping up their second postseason appearance in three years.

Rams will try to extend their 3-game winning streak vs. Jets and keep their lead atop the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams have won three in a row and four of five, and look to maintain their place atop the NFC West standings when they face the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Los Angeles is tied in the division with Seattle, which hosts Minnesota on Sunday, but currently has the tiebreaker over the Seahawks. The Rams’ hot stretch is powered by Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t turned the ball over in the past five games, his longest streak in 16 years as an NFL QB. The Jets ended a four-game losing streak last week. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes at Jacksonville, including two to Davante Adams.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision vs. Rams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. The two-time Pro Bowl selection who has six sacks this season was hurt during the Jets’ 32-25 win last Sunday at Jacksonville. New York listed him Friday on its final injury report as questionable for the game. Nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was ruled out with an ailing back. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, running back Braelon Allen and defensive tackle Leki Fotu were questionable, but fully practiced Friday.