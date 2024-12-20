Sing us a song, you’re the recently reemployed bus-driving piano man

According to the courts of Italy, singing your heart out while enjoying an alcoholic beverage is a perfectly acceptable remedy for anxiety, despite what your job may tell you.

As reported by the U.K.’s The Times, a man in Rome has gotten his job back as a bus driver after he was fired for violating his company’s sick day policy. The man said he was unable to come into work due to anxiety and recovering from panic attacks, only for private detectives hired by the company to find him at a wine bar singing and playing piano.

In ruling in the man’s favor, Italy’s Supreme Court stated that his performance “might have helped his recovery” from anxiety. Moreover, it took place after working hours.

“The judges said you cannot do something that will hinder your recovery while off sick, such as skiing while you have influenza or playing sport with a broken leg,” the man’s lawyer says. “Performing in a wine bar while under stress is however different.”

After winning his case, we’re guessing the man might be in the mood for another melody and is feeling more than just alright.