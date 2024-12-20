Born to be wild: Dog makes capture hard in the Big Easy

News that dogs have been domesticated for thousands of years has apparently not reached the floppy ears of one particular pooch.

According to The Associated Press, a 17-pound terrier mix named Scrim continues to be on the run in New Orleans despite many attempts to catch him, which have included using night-vision goggles, nets and dart guns.

Scrim first escaped a shelter in April, and became a local hero worthy of tattoos and T-shirts as he wandered freely through the streets of the Big Easy. He was finally caught in October and brought to the home of Michelle Cheramie, who operates an animal shelter. After only a few weeks, Scrim decided he preferred life on the run and jumped out of a second-story window to freedom.

Cheramie and a team of local helpers have dedicated themselves to bringing Scrim back into civilization — “I feel like Wile E. Coyote on a daily basis with him,” one quips — even as a #FreeScrim social media campaign calls for him to be left alone.

“The streets of New Orleans are not the place for a dog to be free,” Cheramie says. “It’s too dangerous.”

In the meantime, Scrim will continue to live out his own personal sequel to ﻿Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans﻿.