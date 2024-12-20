Bend, Oregon, invaded by googly-eyed vandalism

The town of Bend, Oregon, is refusing to bend to the antics of vandals employing a very specific craft store product.

As reported by the city’s Instagram page, various art instillations around Bend, which include sculptures of deer, have been defaced with the dreaded googly eyes.

“While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art,” the post reads.

However, many residents in the comments are fans of the googly eyes — they feel that they bring “joy” and “silliness.”

In a statement to The Oregonian, city spokesperson René Mitchell adds, “While the addition of the googly eyes may be amusing and make people laugh, they ultimately cause unintended damage.”

We’re gonna guess that Bend residents will keep laughing, though, unless grandma gets run over by a googly-eyed reindeer.