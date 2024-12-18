Make it so this retired Star Trek fan stops receiving traffic tickets

Seventy-six-year-old Beda Koorey has certainly lived long, but a constant stream of mistaken traffic tickets has made it hard for her to prosper.

As the retired Long Island resident tells CBS News, she continues to get tickets for speeding and running red lights, among other infringements, despite having not driven in four years. Koorey says that’s because the license plate of her last car, which she gave up in 2020, read NCC-1701, a reference to the Starship Enterprise from Star Trek.

The real culprits, Koorey says, are using novelty NCC-1701 plates that anyone can buy online and stick over their actual ones.

“I got a phone call from Ohio, a police chief looking for plates because they were involved in a robbery,” Koorey says. “It all comes back to me, so the whole country has my name and address for tickets I don’t even owe.”

As for how this can all stop, the New York DMV tells CBS News that illegal novelty plates are handled by law enforcement.

Truly, navigating American bureaucracy is the real final frontier.