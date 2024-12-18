Raising Cane’s customer raises hell over dipping sauces

George Costanza may have committed the ultimate dipping faux pas, but at least he wasn’t arrested for it.

The same can’t be said for 31-year-old McKenzie Keeling, who has been charged with robbery after an alleged altercation between her and staff of a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, over dipping sauces.

According to The Smoking Gun, the alleged incident happened after Keeling returned to the restaurant because the eight packs of dipping sauce she’d requested were not included in her pickup order. While the complaint says that the manager did then provide Keeling with her missing dipping sauces, Keeling then asked for more packs on the house to make up for the employees “wasting her time and gas.”

When the manager denied her request, Keeling allegedly became “hostile both verbally and physically.” She was then arrested and released on a $2,500 bond and has since pleaded not guilty through a lawyer.

Hopefully for Keeling, this ordeal doesn’t end up like the finale of ﻿Seinfeld﻿.