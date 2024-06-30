BYOBBQ: Survey shows just how much Americans love grilling and chilling

This weekend is the second official weekend of the summer, 2024, and as such, you may be thinking of firing up the grill.

You’re not alone. According to a survey of 4,000 Americans conducted by Casino.org, we really, really like our barbecues.

In fact, the average respondent says they’re planning to grill at least 9 times in the coming months, and the poll also revealed we spend more than $90 each time we get that grill going — more than $1,400 a year.

In North Dakota, that number jumps to $166.70 per BBQ.

Forty-five percent say they throw barbecues as an excuse to hang out with friends and family, though nearly as many people — 43% — only need a nice day as an excuse to get that grill going.

According to the study, the majority of Americans — 64.6% — say the Fourth of July is their favorite day of the year to barbecue, and while we may seem like a divided country, most Americans agree on an ideal barbecue plate: A hamburger with ketchup, corn on the cob, and potato salad on the side.

And if you’re planning a road trip this summer season, take note: Respondents in Kansas and Montana both tied in a self-rated score for mastery of the barbecue.

