From “I do” to “I chew”: Woman’s accidentally swallowed wedding ring shows up on X-ray

A woman’s wedding ring recreated an episode of The Magic School Bus after she accidentally swallowed it.

Speaking with Newsweek, Dannah McMichael shared that she was feeling jet-lagged amid flying from the U.S. to the Philippines and into Thailand when she popped a handful of vitamins, along with an unexpected side dish.

“Without looking, I threw everything in my mouth and washed it down with water,” McMichael said. “I started to choke, so I tried to throw it back up, but I couldn’t. I drank more water and tried to push it down with my finger.”

In between all that, McMichael realized that her ring was missing, and she and her husband came to the conclusion that it had unintentionally become her dinner. They were able to locate a clinic in Thailand, and an X-ray soon proved that conclusion correct.

“As soon as the X-ray was taken, the ring was visible,” McMichael says. “Despite the language barrier, we all had a good laugh.”

McMichael was able to pass the ring “naturally” — “It came out on the second try, thanks to the magnesium pills,” she quips — and posted about her experience on Instagram.

“At first, everyone was concerned about my health and how I was going to get the ring out,” McMichael says. “However, after a while, they all joined in on the laugh with me. One person said the best thing: ‘Who would’ve thought your ring would have a crazier trip than you?'”

As they say, marriage is a journey.