Italy’s Lake Como tops rankings of dream European wedding destinations

Wedding season is upon us, and with that comes dreaming of that perfect spot for your big day. And if you’re thinking of a destination wedding in Europe, chances are you’re thinking of Lake Como in Italy.

The folks behind the website QR Code Generator looked into search data for weddings in 45 European locations, and Lake Como came out way on top, generating some 9,885 average monthly searches — and was the most popular search in 49 of 50 states.

The picturesque locale is not only the stomping grounds of George and Amal Clooney, but for the well-heeled nerd, it’s also attractive because Lake Como doubled for the planet Naboo in the Star Wars prequels — and it’s where Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala said their secret I Dos.

Coming in a distant second was the Aegean island of Santorini, with 2,080 monthly searches.

Paris was third, with 1,846 wedding-related searches per month, on average, while Tuscany in Italy ranked 4th (1,809 average monthly searches) and Burgundy in France rounded out the top five with 1,250.

