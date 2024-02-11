Free, fresh dumplings for the freshly dumped

According to stats from the dating site Bumble, 19% of its users have been dumped before Valentine’s Day.

This year, if you’ve found yourself unconsciously uncoupled before the big day, the Asian food chain PF Chang’s has found a way to fill your broken heart: They’re offering free DUMPlings for the freshly dumped.

Beginning Wednesday, February 7, just text a screenshot of your breakup text or, if you were given the boot in person, your breakup story to 855-697-6181 along with the keyword CHANGSDUMPLINGS.

From there, you’ll get instructions on how to turn your broken heart into a six count of shrimp or pork dumplings in restaurant or via delivery.

The offer is valid from now until February 21, which is National Breakup Day. Check out the website for more details.