Super Bowl in game news

A frustrated Travis Kelce bumps Andy Reid, knocks the 65-year-old Chiefs coach back a few steps

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl. Kelce ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game. The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions. They had a chance to score after a deep pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman, but Pacheco fumbled on the next play.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw exits Super Bowl with Achilles tendon injury that occurred as he ran on field

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw went down with a freak Achilles tendon injury in the first half of the Super Bowl against Kansas City. Greenlaw bounced up and down off his feet on the sideline and then started to run onto the field with a few teammates when he collapsed holding his left leg. He was then helped off in a cart. Greenlaw started all 15 games he played in this regular season and was the team’s second-leading tackler. He’s in his fifth NFL season, all with San Francisco. He was credited with three assists in this game before his injury.