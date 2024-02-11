Horse feathers? Equine sets off fire alarm with its mouth

Firefighters in Bedford, New York, responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at a local farm, and they believe the culprit was a horse named Jax.

After inspecting the area, officials determined Jax was the only one near the fire alarm and therefore the only possible suspect, according to WABC-TV.

They believe the horse reached out of its stall and touched off the alarm by biting down on it with its mouth.

No one was injured due to Jax’s horsing around and no fire was found at the farm, per the outlet.