Wanna help Santa? Amazon’s hiring an army for the holidays

Hoping to avoid shipping delays that are already creeping up as the U.S. experiences a supply crisis, Amazon is fielding an army.

The online retail giant is looking to hire 150,000 seasonal employees this year — in addition to 40,000 corporate and tech jobs, and 125,000 “full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs” that were previously announced.

According to Amazon, the new hires can make $18 per hour — with an extra $3 an hour depending on shifts — and could get sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

With inflation rising, the seasonal jobs could not only help people make ends meet for the holidays, but also keep presents under the tree for millions of online shoppers — because not even Santa can keep up with supply shortages.

If you’re interested, head on over to Amazon.com/apply.

Amazon isn’t alone: Global recruiting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas calculates retailers will be adding 704,000 workers during this year’s holiday season, although that’s 36,000 fewer than in 2020.