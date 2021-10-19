New survey says supply chain issues have led to half of all Americans to start their holiday shopping

Santa is going to have to work overtime this year.

With supply chain issues already causing empty shelves and higher prices all over the country, comes news from a Morning Consult survey showing Americans have already started their holiday shopping. And it’s not going well.

The poll of more than 2,000 American consumers show that half have already started their holiday shopping in an effort to fill their stockings — with 70% of Millennials and Gen Z adults reporting doing so.

However, one third of those would-be early birds are already running into out of stock items.

Seventy percent of those trying to shop early saw “out of stock” signs in stores; 72% have hit that roadblock online; and 65% have seen items they tried to order online back-ordered, or saw delays in delivery.