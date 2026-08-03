Hamby, Ogwumike lead Sparks past Fire 106-101 after LA trades Plum to Phoenix

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 23 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 20 of her 22 in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks — on a day they learned star teammate Kelsey Plum was traded — ended a six-game losing streak with a 106-101 win over the Portland Fire on Sunday.

Plum, sidelined since June 21 with a leg injury, was sent to the Phoenix Mercury late Saturday night. The Sparks are now 3-9 without Plum.

Ogwumike hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:25 to play, making it 98-96. Hamby followed with a layup off an Ogwumike assist. In the last 24 seconds Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler went 6 for 6 from the foul line.

Wheeler, Ariel Atkins, Rae Burrell and reserve Jihyun Park all added 12 points for the Sparks (11-17). Hamby and Ogwumike both had 10 rebounds and Wheeler had eight assists.

Bridget Carleton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Fire (11-19), who lost their fifth straight, four times allowing 100-plus points. Carla Leite added 21 points and eight assists and Megan DiLeo scored 19.

Portland took advantage of four offensive rebounds and six Los Angeles turnovers to lead 29-22 after one quarter. The lead reached 10 in the second quarter and the Fire were up 49-43 at the break.

Wheeler and Ogwumike had back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Sparks their first lead since 10-8 at 65-64. Carleton’s 3 in the last minute pulled the Fire into a 72-72 tie entering the fourth quarter.

Up next

Sparks: Play at Chicago on Wednesday.

Fire: The third game of a five-game homestand is Thursday against fellow expansion team Toronto.

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