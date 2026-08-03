Fire Weather Watch alert for a dry and windy Tuesday

The National Weather Service out of Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday for enhanced winds from the East-Northeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, starting Tuesday morning and running until 10 pm Tuesday night. The thermal trough will also bring very dry conditions, with humidity as low as 13 percent. The affected area runs from Cascade Locks to near Walla Walla. As the Weather Service noted, “Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.” There are also burn bans in effect in Wasco and Klickitat counties.