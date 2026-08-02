Arozarena scores in 9th as Mariners snap losing streak with 4-3 win over Twins, trade Castillo at deadline

SEATTLE (AP) — Randy Arozarena scored in the ninth inning on Cal Raleigh’s groundout to first base, and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Arozarena led off the inning with a double off Andrew Morris (4-3) and advanced to third on a flyout to deep left field from Dominic Canzone. After the Twins intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Royce Lewis, who stepped on first for the out.

Arozarena broke for the plate, and Lewis’ throw home was too late. Arozarena reached base three times and scored three of Seattle’s four runs.

Andrés Muñoz (4-4) got the win for Seattle. Gabe Speier pitched two-thirds of an inning before Muñoz came in with two outs in the eighth.

The Mariners struck early, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. Rodriguez drove one in with a bases-loaded infield single, and Mitch Garver drew a bases-loaded walk off Connor Prielipp to end an 11-pitch at-bat

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert pitched well early, allowing just one baserunner through the first four innings. But Luke Keaschall hit a solo homer in the fifth, and Trevor Larnach hit another in the sixth to cut Seattle’s lead to 3-2.

The Twins tied it in the seventh, when Brooks Lee scored from third on a groundout from Victor Caratini.

Gilbert allowed three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, with six strikeouts.

Up next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.65 ERA) was set to start Sunday int the series finale against Mariners RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.98).

Mariners shake up roster, trading Luis Castillo to the White Sox ahead of deadline

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Seranthony Domínguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith and cash considerations, the Mariners announced Saturday night.

The struggling Mariners, who are four games below .500 and trail the Houston Astros by three games in the AL West, elected to part ways with one of their longest tenured players ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

The White Sox, meanwhile, lead the AL Central by 2 1/2 games with a 58-52 record.

Castillo, 33, is under contract through the 2027 season with a vesting option for 2028. He is 3-9 with 86 strikeouts and a 5.06 ERA across 99 2/3 innings.

The Mariners have a surplus of starting pitching options. At one point in the 2026 season, manager Dan Wilson paired Castillo and right-hander Bryce Miller in a “piggyback” to ensure Seattle’s six starting pitchers were all able to regularly appear in games.

Without Castillo, the Mariners still have Miller, former first-round pick Emerson Hancock, George Kirby and former All-Stars Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo.

Domínguez, 31, is 4-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 42 games this season. Jones, 28, did not appear in a game for Chicago, instead splitting his time between Triple-A Charlotte and Triple-A Columbus, the top affiliate for the Cleveland Guardians.

Smith, 23, is hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs across stints at three minor league levels.

The Washington Nationals selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB draft, and traded him to Chicago in March for utility man Curtis Mead. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb