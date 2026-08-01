Dog missing for 10 days shares emotional reunion with family

A California family reunited with their beloved dog, who was missing for 10 days, in an emotional moment that was caught on camera.

Fig, an Australian shepherd, ran away from home after getting frightened by July Fourth fireworks.

Fig’s owner, Kattie Cassaday, told ABC News she and her family launched a search effort for the 7-year-old dog that lasted over a week.

“When she hopped out of the car, it was just like all this relief,” Cassaday told ABC News after they reunited with Fig.

For days, Cassaday said she and her family drove miles, posted flyers and searched wherever they could for Fig.

“I felt like, she’s out there. I know she’s out there if I could just find her,” Cassaday said.

Cassaday and her family filed a missing dog report and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office picked up the case.

“I was able to get some good information and [that] was able to lead me out to the person who located Fig,” Tulare County Sergeant Ricky Morley told ABC News.

“As soon I talked to Sergeant Morley, I just knew this person is gonna find my dog and I’m so grateful,” Cassaday said.

After running away from home, Fig wandered nearly 30 miles before someone spotted her and the sheriff’s department picked her up.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office shared video of Fig happily meeting her family again on July 15.

“The feeling’s awesome,” Morley said of the happy outcome. “I’ve been doing this for about 20 years and just to have a good story with a happy ending, that’s worth it right there.”