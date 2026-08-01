State Mobilization Authorized for Lower Columbia, Mid-Columbia, and Northeast Region Pre-Positioning of Resources

Olympia – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan to pre-position firefighting resources to respond to potential wildfires in Klickitat, Yakima, Kittitas, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Ferry, Stevens, Lincoln, Spokane, and Pend Oreille Counties. These areas have experienced multiple days of hot, dry, and windy conditions and are currently under National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings. Effective August 1, 2026, the Red Flag conditions will be upgraded to a Particularly Dangerous Situation which signals a rare, exceptionally dangerous fire-weather event requiring immediate public attention and action. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 31, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Wes Long, West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority, Fire Chief Brandon Asher, Chelan Fire and Rescue 7, and Fire Chief Kris Maynard, Spokane County Fire District 8.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for this pre-positioning event. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

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