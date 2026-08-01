Increased Wildfire Risk

Olympia – As multiple large wildfires continue to burn across Washington State, firefighting resources remain heavily committed. The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is asking everyone to do their part to help prevent new wildfire starts during this period of heightened fire danger. Each new fire diverts critical resources that may be already responding to existing incidents, allowing for potential fire growth and increased risk.

With high temperatures, dry vegetation, and periods of strong winds creating critical fire weather conditions, the risk of large, costly, dangerous fires is high. National Weather Service Spokane has issued a Possibly Dangerous Situation warning due to critical conditions expected in portions of Washington on August 1, 2026. Preventing fires through responsible decision-making and preparedness can make a meaningful difference in protecting communities and ensuring emergency response resources are available when needed. See the attached notice for additional information from the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group regarding the upcoming dangerous weather event affecting central and eastern Washington and Oregon.

The SFMO reminds the public to please help reduce fire risk by following these fire safety tips:

Reduce risk:

Clear fuel sources such as dead vegetation away from your home and other structures.

Avoid using heavy machinery in dry fuels during fire weather.

Practice fire safety daily to prevent accidental fires.

Adhere to burn bans and firework regulations.

Remain aware of changing weather conditions.

Remain informed of emergency alerts by signing up with your local emergency management division or county website and monitor social media alerts.

Be prepared:

Create an emergency kit including food, important documents, battery powered radio, first aid kit and any medicine you need.

Have a communication plan for notifying neighbors of an emergency.

Practice your family’s escape plan paths out of the house, neighborhood, and where to meet.

Follow established evacuation orders and listen to emergency response personnel.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.

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