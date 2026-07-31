4-H Community Dinner tonight and the Fairgrounds Clean-Up Day on Saturday Cancelled

From the desk of Leah Lowe 4-H OSU extension office:

Due to the Grasshopper Fire, current evacuation levels, and air quality concerns, we have made the difficult decision to cancel both our Community Dinner on Friday evening and the Fairgrounds Clean-Up Day on Saturday.

These events are all about bringing our community together – but right now, our community is focused on what matters most: keeping families, homes, livestock, and neighbors safe. We know many of you are busy preparing, responding, or supporting others, and that’s exactly where you should be.

We hope that once the smoke clears (literally!), we can gather together for a community dinner this fall. We’ll share details when the time is right.

Until then, please stay safe, take care of one another, and know that our thoughts are with everyone affected by the Grasshopper Fire. Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers working around the clock to protect our community.