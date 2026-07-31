7/30 Sports Brief

Baker Mayfield feels ‘disrespected’ by Buccaneers ownership after failing to agree on a new contract

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield feels “disrespected” by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is focused on playing his best football. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback didn’t get the contract extension he sought and plans to play out the final season of his three-year, $100 million deal. Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by Cleveland, revived his career in Tampa Bay after replacing Tom Brady in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons while leading the Bucs to consecutive NFC South titles.

Dodgers rest Shohei Ohtani amid lingering left knee soreness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was set to return as the leadoff hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, a day after he wasn’t in the lineup because of lingering soreness in his left knee that is keeping him off the mound. The team decided to rest him Thursday due to lingering soreness in his left knee. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani wanted to play, but the decision was made after Ohtani told the training staff about his discomfort. He hasn’t pitched since July 3 because of the knee issue, but he continues to serve as the designated hitter. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti is ‘stalking complacency’ as Hoosiers get ready to begin their title defense

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says he’s “stalking complacency” as he makes sure there’s no championship hangover now that he’s orchestrated one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football history. Cignetti took over a program that had the most losses in Football Bowl Subdivision history and led it to College Football Playoff appearances in each of his first two seasons. The defending national champion Hoosiers are now attempting to show they have staying power as a contender as they attempt to replace Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Pressure rises on Infantino and FIFA’s World Cup investor plan as adviser resigns and Asia opposes

GENEVA (AP) — Pressure is growing on FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity. His senior adviser who sat on a White House panel resigned and Asia’s soccer body joins Europe and North America in opposing it. Carlos Cordeiro is a former Goldman Sachs banker who says Infantino’s planned $20 billion subsidiary to run FIFA events is a bad deal for soccer. It’s backed by New York-based investor Joshua Kushner. European soccer’s UEFA threatens to boycott FIFA competitions and FIFA members in North America have rejected Infantino’s $20 million offer to each federation.

European nations vow FIFA World Cup boycott over Infantino private equity plan as opposition spreads

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA member federations will boycott all FIFA competitions in protest of Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors. The European soccer body says it’s a unanimous decision after an urgent online meeting of the 55 members. The strategy meeting was called to counter FIFA president Infantino’s offer of $20 million to each of its 211 global members that has to be accepted by mid-September. Infantino’s secret proposal was revealed Tuesday to spin off its commercial operations in a $20 billion operation 20% owned by private investors. The North American soccer body rejected Infantino’s plan later Thursday. In a statement early Friday, FIFA said that “nobody is selling football” and that it plans to continue the consultation process.

Social media post showing Bueckers and Reese betting on game ‘missed the mark,’ WNBA says

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA says a social media post showing stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese betting $400 on the outcome of a game between their teams “missed the mark.” A person with direct knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press the players won’t be punished for the bet. The league posted the video from All-Star Weekend, days before Bueckers’ Dallas Wings and Reese’s Atlanta Dream were set to play. The clip featured Bueckers and Reese placing what appeared to be a personal wager on Wednesday’s game. The WNBA moved quickly to delete the message, but not before it was shared on social media.

Bill Belichick says Tar Heels adjusting duties with GM on paid leave and under school investigation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Bill Belichick says his program is adjusting internal duties with general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave and the subject of a school investigation. Belichick spoke to reporters as the Tar Heels opened a second preseason camp under the NFL coaching great. Belichick says the staff is “working through some things” to adjust duties. The school announced Monday that Lombardi had been placed on leave but didn’t provide details as to the reason. UNC released another statement on Thursday morning saying its Office of University Counsel was conducting an investigation.

In NIL stalemate, Cruz insists new $48M cap would be a hard cap. SEC, Big Ten not convinced

One key difference between Senate negotiators and the conferences holding out on proposed legislation to regulate college sports is whether language in the bill would truly create a “hard salary cap” that would eliminate many third-party payments that have sent roster costs skyrocketing. A bill co-sponsor, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, said the cap is a hard cap, with no loopholes. But the Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences’ refusal to sign off on changes to the Protect College Sports Act during a frenzied week of negotiating is a sign that they do not agree with Cruz’s assessment and would like to see stronger language in the bill.

Packers career rushing leader Ahman Green says he has early onset Parkinson’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers career rushing leader Ahman Green says he learned last year that he has early onset Parkinson’s disease. The four-time Pro Bowl running back discussed his diagnosis this week on Tyler Dunne’s “Go Long” podcast. The 49-year-old says “the way I look at it, my clock is going to stop ticking when I want it to stop ticking.” Green says it’s similar to the approach he took while running the ball during a 12-year NFL career in which he rushed for 9,205 yards and 60 touchdowns. His last season was 2009.

Peter Malnati shoots 9-under 61, takes early lead in 8th and final Rocket Classic in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Peter Malnati shot a career-best 9-under 61 to take the lead among the early starters in the first round of the final Rocket Classic. Malnati had seven birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back in his bogey-free round at the new-look Detroit Golf Club on Thursday. Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard shot 63s, putting them two shots back and one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn. Michael Brennan surged up the leaderboard after starting 2 over through four holes with eight straight birdies — one shy of the PGA Tour record. He finished with a 65.