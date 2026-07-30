Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Fully Reopens Water’s Edge

July 29, 2026 (The Dalles, Oregon) — Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has finished reopening clinics in the Water’s Edge building, located at 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd in The Dalles, Oregon. The most recent reopenings include Rehabilitation Services, Cardiology, and Orthopedics. Columbia Gorge ENT, Internal Medicine, and the Sleep Clinic already reopened in the space in June. Sleep Lab, including overnight sleep studies, will remain at the hospital, while Immediate Care will remain co-located with Family Medicine on 12th Street.

Patients are urged to listen to their appointment confirmation phone calls and voicemails, which will include where their appointment will take place. They should call their clinic if they have any concerns about where their appointment will be.

Until several clinics relocated to Water’s Edge in mid-June, the building was closed since a December 2025 storm blew off a large portion of the roof and caused significant water damage. Adventist Health relocated the affected clinics to temporary locations, reopening 80% in just three business days after the disaster.

About Adventist Health Columbia Gorge

Founded in 1901, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has evolved into a premier network of healthcare serving The Dalles, Oregon, and communities throughout the greater Columbia Gorge. Part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system spanning the West Coast and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.

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Water’s Edge is open once again, after a December 2025 Storm blew off a large portion of the roof and caused significant water damage.