7/25 Wasco County Fire Update: 10:49 pm

7/25 10:49 pm

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 12,382+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd, and Bennett Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/

For Rowe Creek Complex and Hay Creek Complex please see attached documents

7/24 9:20 pm

Please see the following update regarding the ongoing wildfires in Wasco County:

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, and Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Antelope, and Bennet Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St., Madras, OR 97741.

8 Mile Rd Fire

– Size: 250+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Oregon Department of Forestry, Wamic RFPD, Tygh Valley Fire, Dufur Fire and Ambulance, Petersburg RFPA, Mid Columbia Fire and Rescue, Single Engine Scoopers, and the Sheriff’s Office.

– Evacuations: None at this time.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 60+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry.

– Evacuations: Level 1 (Get Ready) for Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA.

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Containment Updates

– Hay Creek Complex & Wilcox Fire

– Rowe Creek Complex (Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

– Deep Canyon Fire: 8,089 acres (100% contained).

– Incident 432 (Antelope Fire): 2,182 acres.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 4:30 pm

Following recent storm activity, Wasco County has experienced several spot fires. While most have been immediately contained, local ranchers are actively fighting several lightning-strike fires in the south county.

Additionally, the 10 Mile Wildfire is impacting Jefferson County and South Wasco County and moving toward Highway 97 on the Jefferson-Wasco county border. Consequently, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for the affected areas:

– Level 3 (Go Now): In effect from the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line. There is extreme danger in this area.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect for the area extending from Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect from the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): In effect from north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Please note that South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

Fire Updates:

– Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire): Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

– Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): Both wildfires are now 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated the following evacuations:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1.

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.

Please view the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps at https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 1 pm

Here is an update on the wildfire evacuation levels and containment progress for South Wasco County.

Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire)

Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432 and Crosswhite)

Both wildfires are now 100% contained, and crews have secured the western border in Wheeler County of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated evacuations as follows:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready).

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.