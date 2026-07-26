Emergency Conflagration Act invoked for the Shingle Fire in Grant, Wheeler counties

SALEM, Ore. – On Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the Shingle Fire in Grant and Wheeler counties. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing its Blue Incident Management Team and resources to protect nearby communities from the fast-moving fire.

The Shingle Fire, 14 miles southeast of Mitchell, is estimated at 21,849 acres and is growing rapidly. Because of the fire’s growth, Crook, Grant, and Wheeler counties have issued varying levels of evacuations. For updated information, visit the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Emergency Management, and Crook County Sheriff’s Office pages.

The National Weather Service has Red Flag Warnings in place for much of Oregon east of the Cascades through Saturday. Several fires across the state have seen rapid growth because of tinder dry conditions coupled with gusty winds.

“The conditions we are seeing across Oregon remain extremely concerning,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We are using every available tool at our disposal to protect communities threatened by wildfire. While our firefighters work around the clock, we’re asking Oregonians to do what they can to prevent sparking any new fires.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has 37 task forces and strike teams assigned to six incidents across the state, including resources from California and Washington.

This is the eighth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026, all occurring in July.

For information about the Shingle Fire, a Facebook page has been set up.

About the Oregon State Fire Marshal

The Oregon State Fire Marshal became an independent state agency in July 2023. The agency is dedicated to protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials. The OSFM works with local fire agencies, communities, and other partners to strengthen fire prevention, preparedness, and response statewide. Please note: the Oregon State Fire Marshal is no longer an office.