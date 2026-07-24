Trump fetes Dodgers at the White House again, saying the team is ‘one of the great brands’

Who averaged one invention patent for every two weeks of his working life?

Thomas Edison averaged a patent roughly every two weeks (or every 10 to 12 days) during his adult working life.

Known as the "Wizard of Menlo Park", Edison amassed a record 1,093 U.S. patents over his career. He revolutionized modern technology by developing and commercializing major inventions, including the practical incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera.