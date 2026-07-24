Trump fetes Dodgers at the White House again, saying the team is ‘one of the great brands’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House, calling the team “one of the great brands anywhere in the world.” Thursday’s event marked the Dodgers’ second consecutive World Series win and second White House annual visit, after they edged the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 last November. Trump expressed excitement about meeting Shohei Ohtani and compared him to Babe Ruth. The Dodgers gave Trump a jersey and a replica World Series ring. The president mused about whether to report the gift and said the war in Iran had prevented him from following baseball this season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team is aiming for a three-peat.