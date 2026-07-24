Raiders sign No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to a 4-year, $57.27M contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, signed a four-year, $57.27 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The Raiders hold a fifth-year option. Mendoza was the last of the Raiders’ 10 draft picks to sign. He ran the third-team offense in organized team activities and minicamp, but is expected to take on a larger role in training camp, which begins Wednesday. Veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a free-agent contract worth $20 million guaranteed, enters camp as the No. 1 quarterback.