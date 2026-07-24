7/23 Sports Brief

Panthers lose OLB Nic Scourton to torn ACL on first day of training camp, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp and will be placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the news. It’s a huge blow for the Panthers, who were counting on Scourton to be a top pass rusher opposite recently signed free agent Jaelan Phillips.

After last year’s bummer of a season, Arch Manning keys in on making this a great season at Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Texas quarterback Arch Manning, a top NFL draft prospect, isn’t losing focus on the future. Speaking at SEC Media Days, he emphasized staying present and handling expectations. He faced a challenging 2025 season with Texas but bounced back, leading the team to a 7-1 finish. Texas has strengthened its roster for the upcoming season. Coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning’s resilience, saying most would have crumbled under similar pressure.

Mark Cuban’s investment group buys a minority stake in the Athletics ahead of Las Vegas move

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An investment group that includes ex-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has bought a minority stake in the Athletics in anticipation of their move to Las Vegas in 2028. Thursday’s announcement by Harbinger Sports Group did not say what percentage of the Athletics it had acquired. Cuban is the general partner and president of the Atlanta-based group. John Fisher is the majority owner of the A’s and is overseeing construction of a $2 billion, 33,000-capacity domed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The Athletics are currently playing in West Sacramento, California.

Kohles shoots 62 to take the 1st-round lead in the 3M Open. Scheffler 3 shots back

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Ben Kohles eagled the final hole for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead Thursday after the first round of the 3M Open, leaving top-ranked Scottie Scheffler three shots back. Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun and Gary Woodland opened with 64s, and Scheffler topped the group at 65 in his first appearance in the event. Scheffler, coming off a fourth-place finish Sunday in the British Open, was 1 under through eight holes, then birdied five of the next eight. Kohles’ second shot from 241 yards out on the par-5 finishing hole settled 4 feet from the cup. The short putt capped a career-best round for the 36-year-old who has split the season between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours.

British Open winner Ryan Fox arrives back in New Zealand, hankering for sleep and a pie

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ryan Fox has arrived back in New Zealand after carrying the British Open championship-winner’s claret jug from one side of the world to the other, hankering for sleep and a gourmet pie. Fox was embraced at Auckland airport by his father, former All Blacks rugby player Grant Fox, as he arrived with his wife and two children. “It’s good to be back,” he said. A few hours later, media found Fox at his local bakery, enjoying his favorite steak, bacon, jam and cheese pie.

Trump role in World Cup red-card ruling for Balogun pushes Norway toward FIFA ethics complaint

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in clearing Folarin Balogun from a mandatory one-game ban at the World Cup is set to provoke a formal complaint to FIFA ethics investigators. The Norway soccer federation says its board of directors will consider filing the complaint at its next meeting. That’s likely on Aug. 6. Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness has told London daily The Times: “We need our leader in FIFA to say that this was an error.” After Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a one-game ban for Balogun’s red-card tackle against Bosnia-Herzegovina was deferred so he could play against Belgium in the last 16.

Tyreek Hill is running but says he has ‘no power in my left leg’ 10 months after serious knee injury

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s NFL future remains uncertain as he said on social media this week he still has no power in his left leg, almost 10 months after suffering significant damage in a season-ending knee injury. Hill provided a video update on YouTube on his continued comeback attempt after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated left knee in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 29. The 32-year-old Hill was released by Miami on Feb. 16 and revealed in the social media update he is not ready to resume his career.

Even Lane Kiffin likes the ‘Lane Kiffin Rule’ that would prohibit in-season coaching moves

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Even Lane Kiffin supports the “Lane Kiffin Rule.” That rule is a Congress-proposed provision that would fix the longstanding problem of college coaches bailing on their teams while the season is still going. The LSU coach, whose move from Mississippi last season lit up his sport, spoke at SEC Media Days. He says a law that outlawed in-season moves could be helpful for future coaches who find themselves in his situation. Kiffin says “I do hope for future people, that’s fixed so that you’re not in that same predicament.”