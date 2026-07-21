Spain’s World Cup champions return home for royal welcome and parade in front of almost 2 million

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s World Cup-winning soccer team has returned home to an estimated crowd of almost 2 million. The 26 players and their coaching staff met with the country’s royals and then with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after arriving in the Spanish capital a day after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey. The team then boarded an open-top bus for a raucous parade through central Madrid. “Stars shine together” was written on the bus, which also carried photos of the footballers. Players danced and interacted with the fans along the route.