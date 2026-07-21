Spain’s World Cup champions return home for royal welcome and parade in front of almost 2 million

Heath Ledger won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor posthumously for his iconic portrayal of the Joker in the 2008 film The Dark Knight .

Ledger became only the second actor to receive a posthumous acting Oscar and the first person ever to win an Academy Award for a comic book role. Because he passed away in January 2008 before the movie's release, the award was accepted by his family on his behalf at the 81st Academy Awards