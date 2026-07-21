7/20 Sports Brief

Could the SEC really break away? Commish says conversations are real but that’s not what they want

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says the SEC is having serious talks about breaking away from the NCAA. On Monday, Sankey explained that school presidents are frustrated and considering significant changes. However, he emphasized that this isn’t their preferred solution. The SEC is dealing with issues like Congressional legislation, new eligibility rules, and transparency around player payments. Despite these challenges, Sankey highlighted the league’s 13 national championships last season as a reason to stay within the current framework. He believes there’s value in participating in a national organization.

The Red Sox have won 14 straight and need 1 more to match an 80-year-old franchise record

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have won 14 straight games. With one more victory, they would match the franchise record set by the 1946 club led by Ted Williams. Caleb Durbin hit a tiebreaking homer over the Green Monster with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Red Sox extended the second-longest winning streak in club history to 14 games, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Monday night. Durbin connected on a 1-0 cutter from Tyler Wells, setting off a celebration by his teammates in front of Boston’s dugout. Boston was 37-48 when the streak began and is now in position for a wild-card playoff berth.

Brewers remaining careful with Jacob Misiorowski as he returns from layoff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy says the Brewers want to monitor Jacob Misiorowski’s workload coming out of the All-Star break. The first example of that came Monday night. Misiorowski worked just four innings in an 8-3 victory over the New York Mets that marked his first appearance since pitching seven innings in a July 7 victory at St. Louis. The Brewers scratched Misiorowski from a scheduled July 12 start in Pittsburgh due to arm fatigue. He didn’t pitch in the All-Star Game last week despite getting selected to the team for a second straight year.

Ryan Fox and his long and amazing road to British Open champion

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox didn’t turn pro until he was in his 20s and nearly quit as he was getting started. That’s why he had such a hard time grasping his British Open title that made him a major champion. Fox made a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Cameron Young at Royal Birkdale. He won on a wild day in which four players had a share of the lead at one point and Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood were on the edges of contention. Fox is the oldest first-time major champion in 10 years.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel agrees to buyout after probe, will step down at end of 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan and athletic director Warde Manuel have agreed to a buyout of the remaining years on his contract and he will step down at the end of the year. The decision culminates a decade-long run with four national championships and a string of scandals. The school says the decision was tied to investigations into former football coach Sherrone Moore’s relationship with his executive assistant and a probe into the athletic department’s culture. Manuel led a department behind this year’s men’s basketball title and a football program that won the 2023 national championship.

Benches clear in Pirates-Yankees game after Santana shouts at Caballero

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana said he yelled at José Caballero for taking too long to get ready in the batter’s box, triggering a heated altercation in Monday night’s 8-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Both benches and bullpens emptied after Caballero bounced into an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Santana got angry following the play, gesturing and shouting a few times at Caballero on the field. The right-hander was restrained by teammates Rafael Flores and Bryan Reynolds before order was restored after a few minutes without any punches or ejections.

Dodgers say two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch off a mound later this week

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch off a mound sometime later this week, but there is no timetable for his return to the rotation. The four-time MVP last pitched on July 3. He received a lubricant injection in his balky left knee, which does not bother him while batting. Manager Dave Roberts said the injection, bypassing the All-Star game and skipping the scheduled start is not because the issue is worsening. Rather, that it has “not gotten better.” Roberts indicated that Ohtani would try to throw off the mound later this week, saying it could happen on Thursday or Friday.

Power surge: Guardians hit 7 homers against Twins, 1 short of franchise record

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians hit seven home runs against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, one short of the franchise record and matching the record for a home game. It was an unlikely power surge for the Guardians, who came into the game tied with Tampa Bay for the third-fewest homers in the majors with 94. Petey Halpin and Rhys Hoskins each went deep twice. It is the sixth time in the franchise’s 125 seasons they have gone deep at least seven times in a game. Cleveland hit eight home runs at Milwaukee on April 25, 1997, and at Seattle on July 16, 2004.