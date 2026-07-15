Cease, bullpen combine on 3-hitter in AL’s 4-0 win, first All-Star shutout since 2013

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out the side in the first inning, combining with 10 relievers on a three-hitter in a show of pitching dominance that led the American League to a 4-0 win over the National League in the All-Star Game. Cody Bellinger hit a two-run single and Ben Rice followed with an RBI single in the first against Cristopher Sánchez of the host Philadelphia Phillies. Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox added an eighth-inning home run off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski for the game’s only extra-base hit. The AL won for the 18th time in 23 games and holds a 49-45-2 overall advantage.