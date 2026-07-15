Dr. Ryan Anderson sworn in as Goldendale School District Superintendent

Story and Photo from the Goldendale School District Facebook page.

On behalf of the Goldendale School Board I am excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Ryan Anderson as the new Superintendent. Dr. Anderson was sworn in at the board’s worksession on 7/13/2026.

We are very excited for the future of Goldendale School District under Dr. Anderson’s leadership. We look forward to working together and helping the district reach its greatest heights.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Anderson and his family to our beautiful community. Over the next few months there will be several opportunities to meet the new superintendent and his family. The district will share them when they are scheduled.

The Board thanks you for your continued support of our students and our staff.

Sincerely,

Chris Twohy

Board Chair

Goldendale School District