Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner each score 20-plus to lead the Sun past the Fire 90-87

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 21 points off the bench, Brittney Griner added 20, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Portland Fire 90-87 on Tuesday.

Leila Lacan went coast-to-coast for a reverse layup to give Connecticut a 90-83 lead with 1:13 left. But Lacan missed a layup on the Sun’s next possession and then turned it over with 20 seconds left to give Porland another chance.

Portland called a timeout with 7.4 seconds left, trailing by three. Carla Leite drove into the lane and found Bridget Carleton in the corner for a 3-point attempt, but it did not hit the rim as time expired.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and Lacan added 14 for Connecticut (6-18). The Sun shot 53% from the field despite going 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Leite led Portland (10-14) with 18 points. Gustafson added 15, Emily Engstler had 14 and Bridget Carleton 12.

Portland scored the opening eight points of the fourth quarter to cap a 13-0 run spanning the third-quarter break and get within 72-71. But Portland was unable to take the lead after that.

Up next

Fire: At Washington on Thursday.

Sun: At Phoenix on Friday.