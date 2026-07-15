7/14 Sports Brief

Spain shuts down France and Kylian Mbappé, advances to the World Cup final with a 2-0 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a heady play by teenager Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro added another goal and Spain advanced to its first World Cup final since winning in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France. Yamal was denied a goal on a close offside call that came soon after Porro’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute had put Spain up 2-0. But it was Yamal’s smart play against a veteran defender that put Spain in the lead. Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Kylian Mbappé denied a 3rd straight World Cup final but remains in Golden Boot mix with Messi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kylian Mbappé won’t get a third consecutive trip to the World Cup final and remains in the race with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot four years after he won it. The France striker couldn’t generate many chances in his team’s 2-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup semifinals. Mbappé and Messi have eight goals each. Mbappé leads the first tiebreaker with three assists to Messi’s two. Messi and defending champion Argentina will play again on Wednesday in the other semifinal match against England. France will play the loser of that match in the third-place game on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Europe league, expansion, Kawhi probe, second apron all topics at NBA’s board of governors meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA is moving closer to launching a new league in Europe, aiming for a fall 2027 start. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum plan to meet with potential team owners during the FIFA World Cup final weekend. The NBA and FIBA announced the European league plans last year. Meanwhile, the NBA’s investigation into a contract involving Kawhi Leonard continues, affecting a trade to the Toronto Raptors. Discussions about expanding to Seattle and Las Vegas are ongoing, with a decision expected by 2026. Miami Heat’s Micky Arison has been elected as the new chairman of the NBA Board of Governors.

Baseball union head criticizes MLB salary cap ad campaign, says claims of economic woe are perverse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The head of baseball’s players’ union criticized management for its salary cap campaign. Bruce Meyer says the sport is thriving despite claims that change is needed. He accused MLB of trying to persuade fans the game is broken. Attendance has increased this season. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the cap proposal responds to fans’ concerns about competitive balance. He argues smaller markets need hope for success. MLB’s recent changes, like expanded playoffs and a pitch clock, have been popular. The current labor contract expires Dec. 1 and a lockout is expected. Meyer believes a cap would harm players long-term.

Discussions for major leaguers in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in early stages

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Major League Baseball remains in early talks to have major leaguers play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Players want assurances about accommodations. MLB envisions an 11-day All-Star break, with the Olympic tournament at Dodger Stadium from July 13-19. Five entities are involved in negotiations, including the International Olympic Committee. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says it’s a unique opportunity to market the sport. MLB wants player participation to be mandatory. Discussions are ongoing, with the union focusing on player quality of life.

Bijan Robinson of the Falcons is voted as the top running back in the NFL by an AP panel

The expectations for Bijan Robinson were high as soon as he entered the NFL in 2023 as the first running back taken with a top-10 pick in five years. Robinson made an impact almost from the start with the Atlanta Falcons and then took his game to another level last season when he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and was picked as the All-Pro running back. That production helped Robinson win the honor of being named the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs round out the top five.

Messi vs Bellingham could be the story of the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s England vs. Argentina at the World Cup. It’s also Lionel Messi vs. Jude Bellingham. The battle of the two No. 10s could be pivotal to deciding Wednesday’s semifinal in Atlanta. “We know how good Messi is,” England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said of the Argentina great, whose enduring brilliance has been on show again even at the age of 39. Messi and Bellingham have been inspirational in their teams’ respective runs to the final four. And Wednesday’s match may well be determined by which one has the biggest say on the day.

Scottie Scheffler hits the reset button for the British Open after a rare missed cut

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler had to figure out what to do with himself after missing the cut in the Scottish Open for the first time in four years. But it’s not all bad. It has given the world’s No. 1 player a chance to hit the reset button. And it gave him an extra day to get to know Royal Birkdale. What he saw was a yellow links course that is fast and firm. Scheffler and Justin Rose are among those who believe learning the right bounces on the fairway are going to be key to winning the silver claret jug.

Scheffler and McIlroy shrug off legacy talk as they chase a 2nd British Open titles

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are chasing a second claret jug at the British Open but not a boost to their legacy. McIlroy came up with a philosophical response to a question about whether he cared how his bulging resume will be viewed in 100 years. The world No. 2 says “I’ll be long gone. I’ll be dead.” The top-ranked Scheffler says he isn’t chasing a place in history this week either. The American says “I’m going to live my life and it’s going to end. When it ends, I’m going somewhere else.” Scheffler and McIlroy remain the players to beat at Royal Birkdale despite their apparent indifferent outlook.