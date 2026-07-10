7/09 Sports brief

In any language: English speakers are tuning into World Cup broadcasts in Spanish

MIAMI (AP) — Ashleigh Hallam teaches English at her local library in Indiana. She’s brushing up on her Spanish by watching the World Cup. Many English speakers in the U.S. are tuning into Spanish broadcasts, even if they don’t understand the language. Census figures show that about 20% of the U.S. is Hispanic, yet Telemundo points to Nielsen ratings to show that roughly half the World Cup viewers in the U.S. have watched at least some portion of some matches in Spanish. Viewers are drawn to the excitement of Spanish commentary, famed broadcaster Andrés Cantor’s “goooool” call, and the lack of commercial breaks. Some, like comedian Trevor Noah, prefer the uninterrupted coverage.

Kylian Mbappé has a goal and an assist as France beats Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé had a goal and an assist after missing a first-half penalty kick, Ousmane Dembélé also scored and France beat Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals. Mbappé‘s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career and came in his 20th match at the tournament, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Mbappé went down to the field in the 76th minute and was taken off for a substitute a minute later. He was then shown sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his right ankle. France will face either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals in Dallas on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé scores his 8th World Cup goal before leaving game with a ‘slight’ ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kylian Mbappé shook off a missed penalty kick to score his eighth goal of the World Cup, helping France to beat Morocco 2-0 and reach the semifinals for the third time in a row. Now Les Bleus have to hope he can overcome an injury that had him summoning for help and leaving the game in the 77th minute. Mbappé says the injury is minor, and he showed no ill effects while celebrating with his team after the whistle. Mbappé says “I took a knock to the ankle, but I’m fine.” France will play either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals.

Caitlin Clark debate rages on with the WNBA on the clock to answer questions about physical play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conversations about how Caitlin Clark is treated on a basketball court can be polarizing as fans, players, coaches, pundits and even the U.S. Congress has an opinion about what should or shouldn’t happen in regards to the WNBA All-Star. Everyone wants something done, but not everyone wants the same thing. Congress wants an answer by July 24. Eleven members of the House Republican Study Committee sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert that said the league and its officiating have too often failed to address “unacceptable” physical contact involving Clark and has not held players accountable. It’s the latest chapter in the ongoing debate about whether league officials must do more to protect Clark from unnecessarily aggressive physical contact.

Raptors and Clippers put trade for Kawhi Leonard on hold, pending end of NBA investigation

Kawhi Leonard’s trade to the Toronto Raptors is on hold because of an NBA investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers. The league is examining whether the Clippers circumvented salary cap rules. The Raptors announced Thursday they will wait for the investigation’s outcome. The NBA’s probe began in September, focusing on a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC. The Raptors and Clippers had agreed on a trade earlier this month. Leonard, a seven-time All-Star, is coming off his highest-scoring season. There is no timetable for the investigation’s conclusion.

Ohio judge grants preliminary injunction for men’s, women’s hoops players suing NCAA for eligibility

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio judge has granted a preliminary injunction for 24 men’s and women’s college basketball players suing the NCAA to be eligible, claiming the new age-based model unfairly shuts them out of further competition. Judge Christopher Wagner said Thursday the NCAA eligibility rules have been applied in an arbitrary and capricious manner. Wagner’s ruling allows the athletes in the lawsuit an opportunity to enter the transfer portal. He scheduled a conference for Aug. 4 to prepare for a trial. Downton has filed similar lawsuits against the NCAA on behalf of nearly 30 men’s and women’s basketball players.

Coco Gauff ‘panicked’ on match-point miss in drama-filled Wimbledon semifinal loss

LONDON (AP) — Karolina Muchova ended Coco Gauff’s run at Wimbledon in a drama-filled tiebreaker to reach the final. Gauff wasted a match point in the tiebreaker and so did Muchova before she finished it off to win 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10). Muchova will meet Linda Noskova in all-Czech final on Saturday after Noskova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4. The men’s semifinals on Friday feature top-ranked and defending champion Jannik Sinner against seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic and French Open champion Alexander Zverev against British wild card Arthur Fery.

Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Cardinals’ Jordan Walker latest confirmed participants in Home Run Derby

Bryce Harper and Jordan Walker will compete in the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on Monday night. Harper from the Phillies and Walker from the Cardinals join a lineup that includes Boston’s Willson Contreras and Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone. Harper, a nine-time All-Star, aims to win his second derby in front of home fans. He last won in 2018 in Washington with the Nationals. Walker, a first-time All-Star, is having a breakout season with 22 homers. A Cardinals player has never won the derby. The event will take place at Citizens Bank Park.

Murakami set for White Sox return Friday after being sidelined by hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Munetaka Murakami is expected to return to the slumping Chicago White Sox on Friday night after being sidelined by a strained right hamstring. Murakami made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, going 2 for 7 with a double. Following Chicago’s 2-1 loss to Boston, White Sox manager Will Venable said Murakami would be in the starting lineup for the opener of the team’s weekend series against the Athletics. The 26-year-old Murakami signed a $34 million, two-year contract with Chicago in December. The White Sox went 17-18 while the Japanese rookie was on the injured list.

Anaheim Ducks keep Leo Carlsson, matching Flyers’ $90 million offer sheet for young center

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have matched the Philadelphia Flyers’ offer sheet for center Leo Carlsson, keeping their rising star at an extraordinary cost. The 21-year-old Carlsson is now the NHL’s highest-paid player under the five-year, $90 million deal extended by the Flyers one week ago. Carlsson agreed to the offer sheet with the Flyers after a year of fruitless negotiations with Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek, whose hardline approach in contract negotiations with his young core backfired tremendously this time. Carlsson’s new contract is worth much more than anyone expected he would get as a restricted free agent.