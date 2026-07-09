Trump, John Deere, and Farmers’ Right to Repair Success Story

Opinion

Nothing makes a farmer’s blood boil faster than watching a six-figure combine sit dead in the field during harvest because of a repair he knows he can make himself. Trust me—as a farmer, I know from experience.

For too long, too many big companies have treated repairs like another way to squeeze farmers. They have hidden behind complicated software, restrictive policies, and red tape that has forced us to wait for an authorized technician—or pay hefty sums for repairs we were perfectly capable of making ourselves.

Farm groups pushed back for the better part of a decade, and federal and state legislatures took notice.

The last couple of weeks have shown what that kind of pressure can produce.

President Donald Trump’s June 29 Freedom to Fix memorandum directed the Environmental Protection Agency to spell out, within 30 days, what repairs Americans can make themselves while staying compliant with federal emissions rules. Then, today, John Deere and Andrew Ferguson’s Federal Trade Commission reached an agreement—joined by five states—that formalizes farmers’ access to the same repair tools Deere’s own dealers use, for years to come.

The June 29 memorandum builds on the administration’s work earlier this year, when the EPA clarified that farmers can perform more repairs on their farm and other non-road diesel equipment without running afoul of the Clean Air Act.

That guidance came after Deere asked the EPA for greater certainty about what repairs farmers and equipment owners could legally perform themselves—a request the company said was aimed to “further increase customers’ and independent repair technicians’ repair capabilities while ensuring compliance with EPA requirements and guidance.”

For years, emissions rules were interpreted so broadly that manufacturers faced real legal risk in handing farmers or independent shops the same repair tools used by authorized dealers.

Yes, it’s a little absurd that environmental law ended up deciding who’s allowed to fix a tractor, but if you’ve watched federal environmental regulation creep into corners of American life for the past few decades, this one won’t shock you.

In any event, fear over how these regulations were written gave companies like Deere a genuine legal reason to keep those tools locked down—because if they expanded access too far, they risked a federal compliance problem.

Deere worked with the Trump administration to fix this regulatory issue, and the rest is history. Intellectual property is still protected, but so are farmers and their rights as private property owners, which is all anyone ever wanted.

That’s the beauty of this right to repair victory. It didn’t come from another heavy-handed government mandate or years of courtroom battles. It came from something much better: farmers, American businesses, and the Trump administration working together to solve a real problem.

That’s exactly how a free-market economy is supposed to work!

Under today’s new FTC agreement, Deere is now committed to giving farmers and independent shops the same fault-code readers, reprogramming tools, and technical manuals its dealers rely on. That’s a meaningful shift from where things stood even a couple of years ago, when access to that kind of tooling was the exception rather than the rule.

Now, a farmer whose planter throws a fault code in the middle of a spring window doesn’t have to park it and wait for a dealer technician to drive out. He can read the code and fix it himself or call an independent mechanic with the same tools the dealership has.

An equipment owner quoted a premium price for a routine repair now has real leverage to shop around. Independent repair shops, which have spent years watching business go to authorized dealers by default, get an actual shot at competing for that work.

More than one group deserves credit for this victory. Farm groups and individual farmers kept the issue alive for years, when it would have been easy for the conversation to fade. The Trump administration treated right to repair as a real cost-of-living issue and pushed regulators to clear away the confusion found within burdensome federal regulations and rules. Deere chose to formalize real commitments rather than run out the clock.

That’s the kind of right to repair conservatives should want more of. It didn’t take a sweeping new federal mandate replacing the marketplace—it took farmers speaking up, a regulator clarifying the rules everyone already had to follow, and a company adjusting its practices in response. Government didn’t pick winners and losers here; it simply made sure a real problem didn’t hide behind red tape forever.

No administration has done more for American farmers—cutting red tape, opening markets, lowering energy costs, and now clearing the path on repairs. This week’s agreement is what it looks like when that agenda meets a company willing to change course.

At a time when Washington seems addicted to picking fights over everything, this is a reminder that today’s problems can still get solved the old-fashioned way: through collaboration.

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Martha Boneta Fain

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