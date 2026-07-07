Get ready for Yu-Gi-Oh no what’s that smell?

If a card game stinks to high heaven, it may be because you suspect someone of cheating. However, the stench at the Oregon card shop Chronos Games & Gifts has been all too literal.

According to the video game site IGN, Chronos Games & Gifts announced that its Yu-Gi-Oh tournament events will be suspended for a week due to player hygiene issues.

“We have had issues with people mistreating the restrooms and multiple bad reviews because of poor hygiene,” the shop reportedly wrote in a Discord post.

Presumably, the shop won’t be holding any Stink-émon or Magic: The Reeking tournaments anytime soon, either.