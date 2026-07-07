You otter check out this ‘baby otter’ that turned out to be a mink

A report of a lost critter incorrectly identified the species, but still resulted in the rescue of an adorable little animal.

According to Sonoma County Animal Services in California, a concerned citizen called in after discovering a “baby otter” in their yard. However, the animal turned out to be a baby American mink.

“This little cutie had wandered away from its riverbank home and was understandably confused to find itself in a yard with the resident dogs,” Sonoma County Animal Services writes in a Facebook post.

“A huge thank you to the finder for keeping this baby safe from harm,” the post continues. “We also want to thank our amazing partners at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue for taking in this little scoundrel. They will care for the mink until it’s ready to be safely released back into its natural environment.”

If there’s something you otter know, it’s the different types of semiaquatic mammals.