Couple speaks out after attempting 4 world records with 9 weddings

A North Dakota couple decided to start their life together with not just one wedding ceremony but nine.

Jon Lakoduk and Keisha Lakoduk, both of Minot, embarked on a wedding tour last month, saying “I do” in different ceremonies that spanned two countries and eight U.S. states.

“It just so happened that we had some time that we could visit our favorite people instead of having them come to us,” Jon Lakoduk told Good Morning America, explaining the couple’s motivation to take on the challenge.

The pair traveled nearly 8,500 miles to tie the knot in front of family members and friends in Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and even Ontario.

Along the way, the Lakoduks also attempted to break four different Guinness World records, including trying to set the record for most waterslides ridden in a wedding dress in a single day.

Keisha Lakoduk said the latter was her idea, and when Jon Lakoduk heard it, he was all in.

The Lakoduks completed their attempt at the Land of Natura water park in Wisconsin Dells — also known as the “water park capital of the world” — about two weeks ago, according to ABC Madison affiliate WKOW .

Even though the couple have already criss-crossed the country on their travels, they say they plan on traveling again for more vow renewals and also their future honeymoon.

“We are going to [go on a honeymoon] at some point. We live where it’s cold, so we’ll go this winter when it’s a little chillier up here,” Jon Lakoduk said.