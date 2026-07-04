World Cup fans’ ranch obsession sparks new ways to bring condiment abroad

International World Cup fans visiting the U.S. have gone crazy for ranch, the quintessential American salad dressing and dip, prompting some to even attempt to bring the creamy condiment abroad.

“EUROPE WE NEED RANCH ASAP,” one Swedish fan wrote in a now-viral post on X earlier this month.

Responding to another X user who commented on her post, the Swedish fan added that the experience of trying ranch dressing for the first time had become “a core memory.”

The newfound enthusiasm for classic ranch even prompted the Transportation Security Administration to remind travelers of the agency’s liquids rule, and to pack any ranch dressing bottles in checked bags instead of carry-on luggage before a flight.

“Are you kicking around the idea of flying home with your favorite dip? If you’re traveling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4oz or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags,” the agency wrote in part in the caption of a June 16 Instagram post .

The condiment has become so popular with international tourists that food giant Kraft, one of the many companies that produces ranch dressing, announced on social media that it was working on a “TSA-compliant” ranch product with dressing packets in clear, quart-sized bags that could be brought aboard a plane in carry-on luggage.

Kraft told ABC News it doesn’t have a time frame on the product’s release for now.