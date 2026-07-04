Will man cop to being fake cop after pulling over real cop?

You’ve heard of good cop, bad cop, but now it’s time for real cop, fake cop.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports that a man was arrested for impersonating law enforcement. How did he get caught? Well, he tried to pull over an actual member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the suspect initiated a traffic stop with a car that turned out to be an undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The actual deputies then pulled a reverse Uno card and initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, whereupon an illegal emergency light setup and a firearm were discovered.

The suspect, Nadi Jabari, was arrested and charged with false personation, unlawful use of a blue light and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

We cannot confirm that Jabari was heard muttering, “What are the odds?” while being arrested, but we suspect that might be what he was thinking.