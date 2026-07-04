Creamy, crunchy or smoky? TSA finds smoke grenade hidden in jar of peanut butter

Some things just go together, like peanut butter and jelly, but others don’t mix quite as well, like peanut butter and smoke grenades.

While that might be obvious to most, that didn’t stop a traveler from packing a live smoke grenade concealed in a jar of peanut butter in their checked bag.

According to the TSA, the PB & grenade was “quickly detected” — one might even say it was discovered in a Jif — and removed from the bag.

We are still left with many questions about the incident, such as why someone tried to hide a smoke grenade in a jar of peanut butter, and also if they used creamy or crunchy.