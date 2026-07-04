New mother slides into parenthood at the water park

This new mother gave a new definition to the term “water birth.”

According to ABC affiliate WXLV, a guest at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro, North Carolina, gave birth to a baby while in the park.

“Our team responded immediately and assisted alongside local first responders,” the park says in a statement. “Based on the information we have at this time, both the guest and child are doing well.”

The statement continues, “We staff hundreds of team members who are trained and prepared to respond to a wide range of situations to help ensure the safety and well-being of our guests. We appreciate the quick response from everyone involved and wish the family all the best.”

We assume the guest didn’t have to buy an extra park pass for the new baby.