Our ‘definitely not a bag of drugs’ bag has people asking a lot of questions already answered by our bag

If ever an inanimate object could doth protest too much, it would be this bag.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky has shared a report on two people arrested for possession of a controlled substance while sitting in a car at a local business. According to a Facebook post from the department, a detective noticed a plastic baggie suspected to contain narcotics upon investigating the vehicle.

The detective then spotted another bag, which was conspicuously labeled, “Definitely not a bag full of drugs,” which, in a shocking twist, actually turned out to contain suspected narcotics.

Both occupants of the vehicle, who also had outstanding warrants, were arrested.

Turns out the “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” strategy only works if you’re a Jedi.