Alligator visits construction site to make sure everything’s to scale

July 2, 2026 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on Alligator visits construction site to make sure everything’s to scale

Alligators might have scales and powerful jaws, but they don’t have hard hats, which means it’s unsafe for them to be in construction sites.

That was, among other reasons, why a crew in Texas was concerned when a young gator “apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the work zone,” according to Fulshear Police.

“Thankfully, the kind construction crew kept an eye on the confused ‘investi-GATOR’ and made sure he stayed safe until help arrived,” police write in a Facebook post. “Lieutenant Henry took the little traveler into custody without incident and safely returned him to a nearby lake.”

Honestly, though, we think it might be neat to see an alligator wearing a hard hat. Maybe put a little construction vest on it, too.