Spoodles the oldest living parrot wants a cracker and also to lie down

Spoodles the parakeet has squawked his way into the record books.

At 32 years and 86 days old, Spoodles, who belongs to human Amanda Beth, has officially set the Guinness World Record for oldest living parrot.

“I always joke that he keeps not dying, so I keep feeding him!” says Amanda Beth.

Spoodles has been in Amanda Beth’s life since 1997 — she was 23 at the time, and got him as a present from her mother. He can speak phrases including “pretty bird,” which he still says in advanced age.

“He certainly has a cute little personality,” Amanda Beth says.

These days, though, Spoodles doesn’t have as much energy as he used to.

“If you take him out for more than a minute, he gets exhausted and lays down on the bottom of the cage like he’s dying,” Amanda Beth says, which, honestly, same.

She adds, “But then 15 minutes later he climbs back up to his perch!”

Should Spoodles live for another half-century, he may break the record for the oldest parrot ever, which was set by a cockatoo named Cookie, who lived for 82 years and 88 days.